Ohio: Five inmates escape from correctional facility

Louisville, Ohio (NBC)(02/13/20)— Five inmates broke out of a first-floor window this week to escape from an Ohio correctional facility, Canton police said.

The escape from Stark Regional Community Corrections Center, which is in Louisville just east of Canton, occurred between 8:45 P.M. Monday and 10 A.M. Tuesday, according to a Canton police report.

Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher, and Vincent Blanc Jr. fled through the window, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported.

Top, L-R: Jason Drake, Jaden Miller, Michael Fisher

Bottom, L-R: Joshua Bingham, Vincent Blanc Jr.

Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is a “community-based adult correctional facility,” according to its website.

The center is an alternative to prison for eligible lower-level felons, The Repository newspaper of Canton reported.

Most of the escaped inmates were being held on drug convictions. However, Miller was convicted of having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and Drake was sentenced for burglary, according to the newspaper.

Police are asking for the public’s help but say no one should try to approach the suspects.

