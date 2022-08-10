BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the U.S., a day has been set aside to honor the art of doing absolutely nothing.

This day, which falls on August 10, is known as National Lazy Day.

Individuals who chose to commemorate the odd holiday are encouraged to take a break from their daily chores and spend the day relaxing.

While a lazy approach to daily life is often counterproductive to success, occassionally taking time off to relax is a key aspect of self-care.

According to the Mayo Clinic, taking time to relax can:

lower blood pressure

improve digestion

control blood sugar levels

improve focus and mood

reduce stress hormone levels

reduce muscle tension and chronic pain

If you have trouble relaxing, you may want to click here to view a relaxation technique recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).