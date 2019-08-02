Now’s your chance to pick up US postage stamps honoring military dogs

(CNN) – (8/2/19) A highly anticipated postage stamp collection honoring US military dogs was released Thursday.

The US Postal Service announced in February that one of this year’s “forever” stamp collections will honor the “nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs.”

The stamps feature four breeds that commonly serve in the armed forces: German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd. The dogs are featured on top of a white star with a red or blue background.

Dogs have served in the US military since World War I, and an estimated 2,300 military working dogs serve on US bases worldwide. The dogs perform dangerous tasks alongside servicemembers, often using their noses and convenient sizes for searches and rescues.

“These military dogs and search-and-rescue dogs are putting themselves on the line. They’re out in the front lines,” Diane Whetsel, head of the Sage Foundation, which provides funding for medical services for military dogs, told CNN in 2011.

US war dogs are also honored in Holmdel, New Jersey with a memorial originally built to remember dogs who served in Vietnam.

“They’re treated exactly like a soldier, in every way, shape and form,” said Robin Ganzert, the president and CEO of the American Humane Association.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – (8/2/19) A brand of dog treats has been recalled for potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

Lennox Intl Inc has voluntarily recalled its Natural Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, according to a release from Lennox on the FDA’s website. The release stated that salmonella can affect animals eating the product, as well as humans who handle the product, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to those products.

The release stated the products affected by the recall were shipped to nationwide distributors and/or retail stores from May 1 to July 3. The product comes in an eight-pack branded pouch under UPC 742174 995163, 742174994166 or packaged individually shrink wrapped under UPC 0385384810, and 742174P35107, according to the release.

The release stated that all UPC codes are located on the front label of the package.

To date, Lennox is aware of two cases where the Pig Ears caused illnesses to dogs which may be related to salmonella, according to the release.

