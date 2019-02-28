North Korea: No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal

(2/28/19) President Trump left Hanoi earlier than planned Thursday after his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fell apart.

“It was a very productive two days but sometimes you have to walk and this was one of those times,” Mr. Trump said.

A planned signing ceremony was cancelled after the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on denuclearlization.

“We actually had papers ready to be signed, but it just wasn’t appropriate. I want to do it right. I’d much rather do it right than do it fast,” the president said.



During the summit the North Korean dictator stated a willingness to dismantle his country’s nuclear program.

“If I am not willing to do that. I won’t be here right now,” Kim Jong Un said.

Still, President Trump was unwilling to lift economic sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization.

Even some of his toughest critics are praising him for not making a bad deal.

“I’m glad that the President walked away from that,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Diplomacy is important, we always support it, but the prospects for success seemed dim.”

