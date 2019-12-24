North Carolina: Paramedic accused of killing his wife with eye drops

Mount Holly, NC (NBC)(12/24/19)— A North Carolina man who worked as a paramedic is accused of using eye drops to kill his wife last year.

According to a statement issued by the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Joshua Lee Hunsucker, age 35, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, was arrested on Thursday for the September 23, 2018, killing of his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, age 32. He faces charges of first-degree murder.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker

Prosecutors said at a preliminary hearing on Friday, that Stacy Hunsucker’s body contained a suspicious amount of an active ingredient that is found in eye drop medication, which can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantities.

Jordan Green, an attorney for the North Carolina Department of Insurance, said at the hearing that after Stacy Hunsucker’s blood tested positive for a chemical found in eye drops, investigators interrogated Joshua Hunsucker.

According to Green, he gave investigators enough information for them to arrest him.

“I don’t know that he would characterize it as a confession, but it certainly approached that level,” Green said in court.

David Teddy, Joshua Hunsucker’s attorney, declined to comment on the case to NBC News. He said in court on Friday that he anticipates the case will be “strenuously opposed.”

According to Teddy, his client is a lead paramedic with Atrium Health and has no criminal record. He also said Joshua Hunsucker has been placed on administrative leave while his employer investigates potential misconduct.

Barry White, Assistant Director of Public Affairs for the North Carolina Office of Insurance, said on Monday that Stacy Hunsucker’s death was tied to a $250,000 life insurance payout.

According to White, the agency began investigating her death after they were alerted about two life insurance policies, one for $50,000 and another for $200,000, by her mother who was suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.

According to the Shelby Star, Joshua Hunsucker would not allow for an autopsy prior to his wife’s cremation.

According to her obituary, Stacy Hunsucker was a mother of two and worked at a preschool in Charlotte.

Stacy Robinson Hunsucker

State officials said they began investigating an allegation of a fraudulent claim involving a life insurance policy in May. The Gaston County Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.

Hunsucker is being held at Gaston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

