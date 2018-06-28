North Carolina man charged after allegedly breaking into senior living community, groping resident's
FOX NEWS - A North Carolina man is facing charges after he entered a senior living community on Saturday and reportedly asked one woman how long it had been since she had seen a man’s genitals, and — in a separate incident at the community — allegedly groped a woman’s chest.
Martell Brothern was charged with breaking and entering and sexual battery after the incident at Aldersgate Apartments in Greensboro, according to FOX8.
“It scared me to death when I got to thinking about it. It just scared me, anything could of happened,” Nancy Vaughn, a resident of the community who encountered the suspect, told the news station.
Vaughn alleged that Brothern knocked on her door asking for a glass of water while he waited for his grandmother to arrive. When she returned with the water, Brothern reportedly asked her how long it had been since she had seen a man’s genitals.
