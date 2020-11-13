Nightclub shooting in North Carolina leaves six injured, including two officers

North Carolina (NBC) (11/13/20)— Gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Gastonia, North Carolina, late Thursday, leaving six people wounded, including two officers, police said.

Police in Gastonia said Friday that two officers were off-duty at a club when the shooting broke out at about 11 p.m. at the Remedies Nightclub, about 30 minutes west of Charlotte.

Authorities did not specify the cause of the altercation, but the two officers intervened and tried to break it up, which escalated into a shooting that left them with nonfatal injuries, police said.

Four other victims sustained nonfatal injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Two suspects, whom police identified as Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were arrested following the shooting, police said. Both were charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to police.