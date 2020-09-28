NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife rescue their grandchild from an attempted kidnapping

Malibu, California (NBC) (09/28/20)— Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, rescued their grandchild from an attempted kidnapping Saturday at their home in California, authorities said.

A suspect, whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell, entered the Hall of Fame quarterback’s residence in Malibu around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The statement alleged that she kidnapped the Montanas’ 9-month-old grandchild by removing the child from a playpen in the living room.

She then walked upstairs with the child, where she was met by Montana and his wife, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild,” the statement said. “A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspects arms.”

Dalzell is then alleged to have fled, and Montana found deputies who were already patrolling the streets, recounting what happened.

“Deputies … were flagged down in the City of Malibu by a man they recognized as Mr. Joe Montana,” the statement said.

Joe Montana

“The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies,” the statement said. She was charged with kidnapping and burglary. The child was not injured, the sheriff’s department said.

Montana, age 64, broke into the NFL in 1979, enjoying one of the sport’s most storied careers by the time he retired after the 1994 season. He led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl titles and was named MVP in three of the games.

Montana thanked those who had contacted him after the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time,” he said on Twitter.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.