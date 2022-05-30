(WJW) — Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in an overnight car crash in the Dallas area, multiple outlets reported Monday. He was 25 years old.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

The team had just signed him earlier in the offseason.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

He was a former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 out of Texas Christian University. He was released by the Vikings in August 2021 after he was charged with felony assault, ESPN reported. He was found not guilty of the crime.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney’s former TCU teammate, tweeted, “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man.”

The NFL and TCU Football also extended condolences to Gladney’s family on Twitter.