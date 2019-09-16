Nexstar Media Group Secures FCC Approval For Tribune Media Acquisition

IRVING, Texas – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) (“Nexstar” or “the Company”) announced today that the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) has granted the applications seeking consent to transfer control of licenses held by subsidiaries of Tribune Media Company, Inc. (NYSE: TRCO) (“Tribune Media”) from the shareholders of Tribune Media to Nexstar. The FCC further granted the divestiture applications that have been filed to bring Nexstar into compliance with the local and national television ownership rules. The divestiture applications relate to the previously announced sales of a total of 21 local television stations to TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and Circle City Broadcasting I, Inc.

In July the Department of Justice cleared Nexstar’s pending acquisition of Tribune Media, and the FCC approval represents the final required regulatory approval needed to close the transaction. As such, Nexstar anticipates closing the Tribune transaction and the divestiture sales shortly, at which time the Company will host a conference call, webcast and investor presentation and update the market on its synergy targets and free cash flow guidance.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements include information preceded by, followed by, or that includes the words “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” or similar expressions. For these statements, Nexstar and Tribune claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication, concerning, among other things, the ultimate outcome, benefits and cost savings of any possible transaction between Nexstar and Tribune Media and timing thereof, and future financial performance, including changes in net revenue, cash flow and operating expenses, involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, including the timing of and any potential delay in consummating the proposed transaction, the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied and the transaction may not close, the impact of changes in national and regional economies, the ability to service and refinance our outstanding debt, successful integration of Tribune Media (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions), pricing fluctuations in local and national advertising, future regulatory actions and conditions in the television stations’ operating areas, competition from others in the broadcast television markets, volatility in programming costs, the effects of governmental regulation of broadcasting, industry consolidation, technological developments and major world news events. Nexstar and Tribune undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication might not occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see Nexstar’s and Tribune’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

