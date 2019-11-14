New York Raises Tobacco Age

(NBC News) – (11/14/19) You now must be at least 21-years-old to purchase tobacco products in New York State.

On Wednesday a new state law went into effect raising the minimum age from 18 to 21.

State health officials hope the move will reduce the number of young people lighting up.

The age change impacts all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

