New York: Police arrest suspect in fatal robbery beating of a 60 year old man

The Bronx, NY (CNN)(01/02/20)— The New York Police Department made an arrest in the fatal beating of a 60-year-old man during a Christmas Eve robbery that netted the attackers $1, according to a spokeswoman for the Bronx district attorney.

The NYPD arrested 18-year-old Abu Conteh of the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with murder and gang assault. NYPD Detective Annette Shelton said no motive had been determined yet.

Conteh is the first suspect arrested in the case.

DA spokeswoman Patrice O’Shaughnessy said official charges would come at the arraignment, which could happen as soon as Tuesday evening.

Juan Fresnada, 60, suffered bleeding in the brain and was hospitalized after the attack. He died Friday afternoon, the NYPD said.

According to a police statement, Fresnada and a 29-year-old acquaintance were approached by several unidentified males around 1:25 A.M. on December 24 in the Bronx.

Edited surveillance video released by the NYPD showed portions of the attack. It shows one attacker swinging one victim to the ground. In another frame, one victim, whose face is blurred, is being punched. A third frame shows an assailant approaching with what appears to be a garbage can in his hand.

The 29-year-old acquaintance refused medical treatment.

