(Motor Authority) — Toyota is set to reveal a redesigned version of its Crown sedan on July 15, and the automaker has released the first teaser shot.

The teaser shot shows a design similar to what we saw in patent drawings depicting a high-riding Toyota sedan (or possibly hatchback), which surfaced in June.

On a microsite for the redesigned Crown, Toyota poses the questions, “Sedan?” and “SUV?” and then ends with the statement, “Discover your Crown.” This suggests there will be more than one body style to choose from.

Further confusing the matter, Reuters reported in April that Toyota will unveil a redesigned Crown this summer, followed by a Crown SUV a year later. The SUV will reportedly include hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions that will be exported to the U.S. and China beginning in mid-2023. An electric version of the Crown SUV is also reportedly planned, but it may not be sold in the U.S.

Toyota introduced the Crown nameplate in 1955, on its first passenger car developed and built entirely in Japan. The nameplate is currently into its 15th generation and features on a large sedan closely related to the Toyota Mirai and Lexus LS. The Crown is currently not offered in the U.S., but elsewhere it serves as Toyota’s mainstream flagship (the automaker also has the exclusive Century sedan that sells for Bentley money).