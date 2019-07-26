New study shows Americans aren’t recycling properly

(7/26/19) A survey from Republic Services found nearly half of people surveyed failed a basic recycling quiz.

65-percent of people incorrectly thought plastic grocery bags can be recycled.

More than half incorrectly assumed aluminum foil is recyclable as well.

The study showed women are better at recycling than men with 30-percent of women scoring A’s and B’s compared to less than a quarter of the male participants.

The generational split showed baby boomers scoring the highest followed by Gen-X, Gen-Z and Millennials.

