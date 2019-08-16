New questions arise in Esptein’s death

NEW YORK – (8/16/19) He was found dead in his cell at a federal detention facility last Saturday.

An autopsy apparently shows injuries that could be consistent with suicide, but hint at something more sinister.

The Washington Post, citing two individuals familiar with the findings of Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy, reports Epstein broke multiple bones in his neck, including the hyoid bone near his adam’s Apple.

Multiple experts tell Fox News such breaks can occur in hangings but are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation.

The reported result has fueled skepticism by some leading medical examiners who now question the report Epstein killed himself by tying a bed sheet around his neck to his jail cell bunk bed, strangling himself by kneeling toward the floor.

Epstein’s autopsy was completed Sunday but the chief medical examiner says she needed more information before determining the cause of death which may include surveillance video from hallways inside the Manhattan Correctional Center.

