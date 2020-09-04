New Orleans Airport searching for two lovebirds

by: Michael Scheidt

New Orleans Airport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Love is in the air!

Specifically in the “Big Easy,” on Friday morning.

The New Orleans Airport needs the public’s help to find this lovely couple who decided to get married inside MSY.

The airport would like to extend their congratulations to the couple and give them some MSY swag.

