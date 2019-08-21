New lethal force laws, cultural changes need to take effect

SACRAMENTO, Cali. – (8/21/19) The police shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clarke in Sacramento last year provided the impetus for California’s law change.

The shooting was deemed to be within California’s use of force guidelines, which at that point were based on the standard that officers might have “Reasonable Fear” for their safety, or the safety of others.

The new law will allow for use of force only when necessary quote, “To defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

Legally speaking, a significant change, but, one which Governor Gavin Newsom admits needs to be supported by cultural change.

