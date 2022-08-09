NEW JERSEY (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, a bus reportedly overturned on the New Jersey turnpike around 7 p.m. The incident left several people injured and at least one dead.

#BREAKING Fatal bus accident on NJ Turnpike. NJ State Police also say Multiple injuries. Bus overturned at Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp Southbound

Witness gave me this video. @fox5ny #busaccident #njturnpike @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/c0uPoRyt5d — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) August 10, 2022 Video courtesy of Linda Schmidt of Fox 5

“This is a very active scene and we ask that every one stays clear of the area while our fire, medical and law enforcement personnel work,” the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighter’s Association responded on Tuesday evening.

The crash took place at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp. Numerous fire departments were called to the scene where they assisted the injured.