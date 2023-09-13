DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police have identified the man killed in a late-night crash.

Police say 22-year-old Zion Brown of Dothan was driving on Denton when an unidentified suspect shot him.

According to Dothan Police, Brown’s vehicle left the roadway after several shots were fired and traveled through a vacant lot before stopping on Murray Road.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered Brown had been shot once and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the homicide, but no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call The Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000.