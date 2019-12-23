Nevada: Vegas apartment fire kills 6, injures 13

Las Vegas, Nevada (NBC)(12/23/19)— Six people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the fire department, five of the injured were in critical condition, and several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured.

The fire was in the first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause is under investigation. A fire official said it appears to have been accidental.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 30-35 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.No firefighters were injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.