Nevada: Las Vegas man pleads guilty to having bomb parts

Las Vegas, Nevada (NBC)(02/11/20)— A Las Vegas man who allegedly wanted to attack a synagogue and an LGBTQ bar pleaded guilty Monday to possessing bomb-making components, federal authorities said.

Conor Climo, age 23, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada said in a statement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14.

Conor Climo

Climo was arrested in August after allegedly talking with members of a white supremacist group about setting fire to a synagogue, making Molotov cocktails, and improvised explosive devices.

Federal authorities said he admitted to the online conversations with Feuerkrieg Division, an offshoot of the white supremacist extremist group Atomwaffen Division.

Climo also allegedly told FBI agents that he wanted to assemble an eight-member sniper platoon for the attack.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Climo also admitted to conducting surveillance on a bar in downtown Las Vegas that he believed catered to LGBTQ patrons.

During a search of Climo’s house, FBI agents found parts that could be assembled into a bomb, oxidizing agents that could be used for fuel, and hand-drawn schematics, the office said. Authorities also seized two rifles, an AR-15 and a bolt-action.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.