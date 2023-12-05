SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The estate sale of a pillar of northwest Louisiana’s music scene is taking place in mid-December, and if you so much as know the difference between treble and bass, you’re not going to want to miss this music-themed collectible sale.

Hosted by Rogers Family Estate Sales, who promises that this sale is something completely out of the ordinary.

Known as SOOTO shortly after he opened his music shop, Steve Timmons was a Louisiana Renaissance man. Involved in music throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s, Timmons was a concert promoter, owned his record label, considered himself a musicologist, and wrote songs. Timmons was also a singer, a skilled woodworker, and a rugby player/enthusiast.

He also worked with Oscar-winning local author, illustrator, and filmmaker William Joyce.

Timmons was the real deal. He lived a life that pointed in the direction of his passions, and he found much success along the way. His estate sale isn’t just about selling the things he loved–it’s also about inspiring others to reach for their dreams.

Items autographed by Neil Young, Jackson Brown, Stephen Stills, James Burton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, astronaut Alan Shepard, local filmmaker William Joyce, and Louisiana Hayride announcer Frank Page will all be featured at the sale.

Timmons’ collected first-edition prints include biographies of Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, David Crosby, Jimmy Buffet, and more.

The original neon sign that hung in the window of Murrells Restaurant, a part of Shreveport’s culinary history, is being auctioned. So is a 2005 Mercedes Benz E320.

Are you interested in buying autographed Houston Astros memorabilia, handcrafted furniture, the original SOOTO record display case with lighting and shelving, a collection of vinyl, cassettes, compact disks, and 45s that spans decades, promotional posters designed by Timmons, comic books, cast iron, yard equipment, and a variety of pewter beer steins? You’d best get there early because this estate sale promises to attract many shoppers.

Who wouldn’t want to buy antique cameras, a numbered print of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council dog, or the original contract, signed by Stevie Ray Vaughn, for the 1984 performance at Shreveport’s Veterans Park Amphitheatre?

The sale will occur on Dec. 9 – 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

