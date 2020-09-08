Nearly 90% of households counted in 2020 Census

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau reports that more than 88% of housing units have been counted as of Tuesday, September 8.

Census takers and field data collection operations took 22.7% of the count and 65.5% of housing units responded online, by phone, or by mail.

In Arkansas, 91.5% of households have been “enumerated.” Idaho has the most counted with 98.4%.

The 2020 Census finishes on September 30, 2020.