Nearly 90% of households counted in 2020 Census

(KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau reports that more than 88% of housing units have been counted as of Tuesday, September 8.
Census takers and field data collection operations took 22.7% of the count and 65.5% of housing units responded online, by phone, or by mail.
In Arkansas, 91.5% of households have been “enumerated.” Idaho has the most counted with 98.4%.
The 2020 Census finishes on September 30, 2020.
