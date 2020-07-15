NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal helped a stranded driver on a Florida interstate

Florida (CNN) (07/15/20)— The Big Aristotle lent a big hand to a motorist in Florida who was stranded alongside a stretch of Interstate 75 outside of Gainesville on Monday.

WESH 2 News shared dashcam footage from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that showed Shaquille O’Neal on the scene where a woman had stopped her vehicle because of a blown tire.

Shaquille O’Neal

“He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived,” the sheriff’s office said of O’Neal in a Facebook post. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way.”

O’Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic and previously owned a home in Windermere, Florida.

The Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about law enforcement, too, after the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputized him in March 2019.

