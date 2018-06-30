Nassar and former USA Gymnastics trainer indicted for alleged sexual abuse at Karolyi Ranch in Texas

Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, and former USA Gymnastics trainer Deborah Van Horn were indicted in Texas Friday on charges of sexual assault of a child at the Karolyi Ranch, where for decades numerous Olympians have trained.

Walker County prosecutors’ did not file any charges against training center owners and famed gymnastic coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi — a decision blasted by a lawyer representing gymnasts sexually abused by Nassar.

“Placing all of the blame on USAG and none on the Karolyis is a whitewash,” attorney John Manly said in a statement sent to CNN.

Nassar faces six counts of sexual assault of a child, each a second-degree felony, and Van Horn faces one count of sexual assault of a child in the second degree, prosecutors said at a Friday news conference.

One of Nassar’s victims in this case is the same victim that Van Horn is charged with assaulting, officials said at a news conference.

