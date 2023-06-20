MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second in an early morning heist of $7,000 worth of laundry detergent.

Investigators said they caught Kemptrell Daniels, 22, in the act of stealing boxes of detergent from a tractor-trailer parked near a gas station in Southwest Memphis.

Police responded to a prowler call at around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon in the 3000 block of South Third Street.

According to the affidavit, when officers arrived, they saw a white Dodge Ram pickup truck parked near the back of a U.S. Express semi-trailer and saw Daniels standing near the rear of the truck.

The officers said Daniels made a run for it but was taken into custody. They said another male with him jumped into the driver’s side of the Dodge truck and drove off. As he drove away, the officers said boxes of Tide detergent fell out of the pickup.

The driver of the semi-truck said around $7,000 worth of the Tide detergent was stolen from the trailer.

Investigators said while they were questioning Daniels, he admitted that he and a man named “Lil D” drove in the white pickup to the Marathon, parked near it, and “Lil D” went into the trailer and started putting detergent in the back of his truck.

Daniels was charged with burglary of a building. He was released from jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.