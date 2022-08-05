BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday morning.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a total of four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, said Butler Township Police Chief John Parker. All four of the victims died on the scene.

According to a family member on the scene, officers found two of the victims dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two were reportedly a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

Police are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.

The person is 39-year-old Stephen Alexander Marlow. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

His vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with the license plate number JES 9806.

If anyone sees Marlow, they are encouraged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Porter said police do not believe there to be any continued threat to the community, however, crews will continue to monitor the area in case Marlow returns. The Dayton Police bomb squad has also been called to ensure there are no other threats to neighborhood safety.

“This is the first violent crime in the neighborhood in recent memory. We ask that anyone with any possible information involving this incident or whereabouts of Marlow are asked to call our dispatch center at 937-233-2080,” he said. ” We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

