More than 475 pounds of cocaine intercepted at business

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLA) - (6/10/19) "It's probably the largest amount of drugs I've seen in law enforcement," said Lieutenant Scott Moore, public information officer for Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Moore says 475 pounds of cocaine were seized on May 30.

"It's just unbelievable how that could have affected the community," he said.

Officers got a tip from a trucking company that received several suspicious packages.

"Several boxes shipped in on a truck that didn't have any labels on them," Moore said.

"They came across a box that was damaged," he said. "And upon looking at the box, they discovered a white powdery substance."

The substance was $7.5 million worth of cocaine.

Moore says if it hit the street, it would have been devastating.

"We're talking neighborhoods," he said. "It would've affected a large amount of our county. You're putting a lot of lives at risk."

Moore says the sheriff's office responds to overdose calls weekly.

"You've really seen a comeback in the last decade of heroin and cocaine," he said.

He says many of those overdoses are caused by cocaine mixed with opioids like fentanyl.

"It's killing people on the streets," he said. "You see it here; you see it in Nashville. You see it everywhere in Tennessee. It's just alarming."

Moore says they don't know if the drugs were being shipped somewhere else or if they were meant to come to middle Tennessee.

