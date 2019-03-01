More employees are asking for higher pay

(2/28/19) This 2019, know your worth and put your bargaining power to work.

More professionals are asking for higher pay this year, compared to last year.

That’s according to new research from the global staffing firm “Robert Half.”

The data finds more than 55 percent of surveyed professionals tried to negotiate a higher salary with their last employment offer.

That’s a 16-point jump from the firm’s 2018 survey.

Experts say it pays to be familiar with industry salary trends because you can demand more based on what others are getitng in your same position and experience level.

