MIT warns foreign students of possible visits from ICE

(AP) – (1/10/20) The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is warning international students that federal immigration officials may visit their work sites to verify that their employment is directly related to their studies.

School officials sent a memo to faculty on Thursday saying the Department of Homeland Security has been making site visits to employers of foreign students in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Immigration officials announced last year they would begin workplace visits for some students participating in a federal program that allows them to take temporary jobs related to their academic studies.

Other schools have sent similar notices to students in recent months.

