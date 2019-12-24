Missouri: Two boys drown in frozen pond

Franklin County, Missouri (CNN)(12/24/19)— Two Missouri boys are believed to have drowned in an icy pond after going for a bike ride.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boys, ages 8 and 7, went into a private pond in Franklin County, southwest of St. Louis, on Sunday.

According to CNN affiliate KMOV, officials identified the boys as Cleveland and Terrence Kicks.

According to Sheriff Steven Pelton, because one of the boys had his helmet on, one theory is that one boy slipped into the water and the other tried to get him out.

A family member found one victim floating in the water, while the second boy was recovered by a fire department diver, according to the highway patrol.

They were taken to a hospital, where the boys were pronounced dead by a physician after 5 P.M. on Sunday, according to the state incident report.

