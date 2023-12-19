GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When a Michigan woman walked across the graduation stage at Ferris State University, her 10-day-old baby girl was right there with her.

Grace Szymchack, a Traverse City native, has spent the past six years raising a family and working toward her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

She had planned to give birth to her second daughter three days after her commencement ceremony in Big Rapids on Dec. 15, but the little one arrived earlier than expected.

A week and a half before the ceremony, Szymchack had a C-section and welcomed her newborn, Annabelle, into the world. The mom remained adamant about attending her graduation after giving birth.

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m feeling great, I want to go,'” she said. “I was very determined.”

But like most new mothers, it was hard thinking about being away from her infant even for just a few hours. That’s when her own mother got an idea.

“My mom, the day before, said, ‘Just wear her on you, underneath your gown. No one will notice. It’ll be OK,'” Szymchack said. “So I just kept her with me.”

Grace Szymchack is pictured here with her newborn, Annabelle, during the commencement ceremony at Ferris State University on Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo credit: Ferris State University)

Szymchack placed 10-day-old Annabelle underneath her gown and held her close during one of the biggest moments in either of their lives.

She said her newborn also behaved perfectly, not making a sound and remaining somewhat hidden throughout the ceremony. That didn’t stop some people from noticing.

“Beforehand, when we were in the ice skate arena waiting to go into the auditorium, I chatted with one other girl who was graduating, and she realized I had the baby,” Szymchack said. “And so a whole lot of other people noticed, and we chatted about it.”

Now with a degree, Szymchack said she will be continuing her job at a local hospital teaching a preschool class. She hopes to continue her education and get a master’s degree. But she is waiting for her children to get a bit older first.