Massive fire after truck flips on highway, exploding propane tanks

New York (NBC) (12/23/20)— A propane tank explosion in Queens, New York sparked a massive fire that shut down a highway shortly after midnight on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in New York City said the blast occurred on the westbound Long Island Expressway where a 36-year-old male truck driver, who was not identified by police, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of ice.

The impact caused the semi-truck to flip onto its side in a single-vehicle crash, spilling a “large” cargo of propane cylinders, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Videos show a flipped-over vehicle engulfed in flames, sending an exploding blast and plumes of smoke into the air.

Police said one of the propane cylinders that spilled from the truck hit a nearby parked U.S. mail truck, which also exploded in a vehicle fire.

The fire was put out by a team of 106 firefighters about two hours after the initial explosion, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The NYPD found “no criminality” by the truck driver involved in the accident.