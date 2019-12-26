Massachusetts: Woman and two young children found dead

Boston, Mass. (CNN)(12/26/19)— A woman and two children younger than 5 were pronounced dead after being found on a sidewalk near a parking garage.

According to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, the three were found outside the Renaissance Park Garage near Northeastern University and the Ruggles transit station just before 1:30 P.M., and pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to Gross, the cause and manner of death are unclear at this time.

According to District Attorney Rachael Rollins, their vehicle was found at the garage. She noted that this time of year can be “challenging and difficult” for some.”I feel it imperative that we let people know that there’s help,” she said.

Kenneth Green, chief of police for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said his heart goes out to the victims and the family. “This is a tragic situation. Particularly when it involves children, as well as being on Christmas Day,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.