Maryland: Real estate company surprises employees with holiday bonuses totaling $10 million

Maryland (CNN)(12/11/19)— St. John Properties, a real estate company in Maryland, handed out red envelopes to 198 employees at their annual holiday party this Saturday.

When they were instructed to open them, many were in disbelief, as they received extra holiday bonuses, in addition to their normal holiday bonuses, averaging $50,000. The total of the bonuses were in the area of $10 million.

Lawrence Maykrantz, President of St. John Properties, told CNN that the company had reached a major goal by developing 20 million square feet of real estate, and wanted to do something big to thank the employees.

Each employee received an amount based on how long they had been with the company, ranging from $100 to a new hire that hadn’t even officially started yet, to the largest bonus of $270,000.

For the first time in company history, St. John Properties, which has eight different branches, flew in all their out of state employees, covering all airfare and hotel expenses for them and their guests.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.