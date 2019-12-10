Maryland: Police officer charged with raping 2 women; assaulting a third

Baltimore, Maryland (NBC)(12/10/19)— A Maryland police officer is facing two counts of second degree rape and three counts of second degree assault, according to the Maryland District Court.

Anthony Michael Westerman, age 25, of Baltimore, had an arrest warrant issued for him on Saturday, and according to documents released on Monday, is currently being held without bond.

The documents claim that a Special Victims Unit detective began investigating the allegations in October, after several women came forward saying a Baltimore County police officer had sexually assaulted them.

According to one victim’s statement, Westerman offered to get her and a friend an Uber back to her place one night in 2017 when they were too drunk to drive home. Instead, they arrived at Westerman’s residence, where she and her friend fell asleep on the couch, only to wake up to Westerman forcing himself on her.

In another case, a woman claims Westerman raped her while she was staying in his guest bedroom. She says she didn’t immediately report the incident, as she knew he was an officer and was afraid of what might happen.

The third woman claims that Westerman forcibly kissed her twice in a bar north of Baltimore.

Though it isn’t clear if Westerman has a lawyer, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt deems Westerman’s actions as “reprehensible” and claims he will not be represented by department resources.

