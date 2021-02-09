Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, dies at 76

(NBC) (02/09/21)— Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, died Monday at her home in Las Vegas, her publicist said. She was 76.

No cause of death was provided by her friend and publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson was a founding member of The Supremes, one of the major acts of Motown and known for hits like “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again” among many others.

“She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed,” Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label, said in a statement.