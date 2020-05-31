Many states scrambling to update hurricane plans for virus

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, an evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Fla. Local officials across the South are still scurrying to fix their hurricane evacuation and sheltering plans because of changes needed due to coronavirus and a cratering economy. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) – Officials across the Southern U.S. are scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans around the coronavirus pandemic.

Hurricane season starts Monday.

The Associated Press surveyed dozens of local and state emergency management officials from Texas to Virginia, and more than 60% of them say they’re still working on plans for public hurricane shelters.

One calls an evacuation during the pandemic a nightmare scenario.

Academics who study disasters are worried going into the hurricane season.

They say people may want to plan to get by with little government help.

Federal emergency management officials say they’re ready and fully funded.

