Manatee has ‘TRUMP’ etched into its side; officials seek information

An endangered manatee swims out of a sanctuary in the warm water springs known as Three Sisters on March 9, 2016 in Crystal River, Florida, where thousands of tourists swim with the sea cows every year. Languid, whiskered and weighing as much as 1,200 pounds (545 kilograms), the bulbous Florida manatees — a subspecies of the West Indian manatees — were among the first creatures to be named by the United States as a federally endangered species in 1967, alongside the iconic bald eagle and American alligator. (KERRY SHERIDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Florida (NBC) (01/20/21)— An investigation has been opened after a manatee in a Florida river had the word “TRUMP” written onto its side, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to know who defaced the animal in the headwaters of the Homosassa River in Citrus County. The manatee did not appear to be hurt, the agency said, because it seemed that the word was etched into algae on its body.

The manatee enjoys protection in state and federal law. Manatees, often referred to as sea cows, were on the endangered species list until 2017, when they were downgraded to a threatened species because of increased population growth.

Manatees move slowly, which has made them vulnerable to fishing nets, motorboat engines and human interaction.

The creature comes under shields of the national Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978. Federal conviction of harassing a manatee is punishable by a fine of $50,000 and up to a year in prison, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fish and Wildlife asks that anyone with information call its wildlife crime tips hotline at 1-844-397-8477.