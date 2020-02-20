Man with ‘crime pays’ tattooed on his forehead arrested again after police chase

Indiana (NBC)(02/20/20)— An Indiana man with a “CRIME PAYS” tattoo etched across his forehead is headed back to jail after leading officers on a pursuit.

Donald Murray was arrested Monday after leading officers with the Terre Haute Police Department on a short chase.

Donald Murray

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft, the department said in a Facebook post.

This isn’t Murray’s first run-in with the law. Late last year, he was featured on an episode of A&E’s Live PD for leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

He crashed into a tree and escaped on foot before eventually being captured.

Following that incident, he was charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, according to NBC affiliate WTWO in Terre Haute.

Murray was being held without bail, but was later released on his own recognizance in January.

Murray is being held on a $15,000 bond stemming from Monday’s chase. He is due in court on Friday.

