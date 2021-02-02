Man wins sixth Lottery, this time taking home $250K

Idaho (NBC) (02/02/21)— Winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime event, goes the saying. Meet Bryan Moss.

The Meridian, Idaho, resident is celebrating his sixth victory in his state’s lottery and grand prize of $250,000.

Moss, a lottery regular, won on Jan. 28. He said he plays to back education.

Bryan Moss

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” Moss said in a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

Although not his first win, this is Moss’ first top prize and the largest amount he has claimed.

His winning ticket was sold at ExtraMile in Meridian, east of suburban Boise, which received a $20,000 bonus as the seller.

Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has distributed $961.5 million in dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings, the lottery said.

Moss, who owns Newko Sports Nutrition in Meridian, plans to save his grand prize for his daughter’s future education.