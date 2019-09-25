Man uses 8 billboards to write love letters to wife

TULSA, Ok. (CNN) — (9/25/19) An Oklahoma man purchased eight billboards across his town and wrote a love letter to his wife on all of them.

Between ads for dentures, casinos, and cannabis there is a message of something more priceless– love.

“I decided I wanted to tell the world and tell my wife how much I love her in front of everybody,” Josh Wilson said.

He initially purchased space on eight billboards around town to advertise his business, but after a while, he says the signs weren’t doing the trick. So when it came time to for a refresh, he replaced his business ads with his wife of five years.

“She tolerates me and lets me build this little company and lets us have fun. It’s the least I could do to tell her I love her,” Wilson said.

The simple message, “Amy I love you more,” is plastered across all eight billboards.

“I wasn’t in any trouble. Every guy who has called me thought for sure I was in the dog house and in trouble, and I just for sure simply wanted to tell my wife that I loved her.”

