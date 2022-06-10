MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis dad turned super sleuth tracked his son’s Apple Watch to a Whitehaven neighborhood where he found his son’s stolen car.

Police said when they arrived at the 4800 block of Shayne Lane Wednesday, the suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen 2009 Dodge Avenger.

Officers said Jamie Boone, 34, told them he bought the Avenger from a guy named Block, and the key for the vehicle was in Mississippi.

Police, though, said they found a backpack in the car containing a title and registration with the victim’s name.

Davon Kennick told police he believed someone broke into his apartment through a patio door while he was sleeping, took the keys to his Avenger, and drove off in the vehicle.

Officers found visible signs someone had forced their way inside the home.

Police said they also found drugs and a weapon inside the stolen car. Boone is charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show Boone was arrested in April on drug charges.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on the new charges Friday morning.