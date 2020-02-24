Man survives after driving Jeep off the roof of 6 story parking garage

Santa Monica, California (CNN)(02/24/20)— A man drove his Jeep off the top of a six-level parking garage and landed across the street on a McDonald’s in Santa Monica, California, authorities said Sunday.

The 20-year-old driver from Twentynine Palms, California, “while injured, was conscious, suffering, and speaking with officers when they arrived” shortly after midnight, according to a press release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

According to the Santa Monica Fire Department, firefighters extricated him from the badly damaged Jeep and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two passengers in the Jeep managed to jump out before it was driven off the parking garage, the fire department said.

Because the driver was receiving medical treatment, officers were unable to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, according to police, who added that the investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened at a public parking garage just a few blocks away from the Santa Monica Pier.

Both the top of the parking garage and the McDonald’s, located on a four-lane street across from the garage, were significantly damaged, the fire department said.

