Man remains jailed as suspect in stabbing death of Texas boy

Houston Police officers walk Andre Jackson, charged with the 2016 murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores, down the hallway of the Harris County Criminal Courts, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Houston. Newly tested DNA evidence led to the re-arrest of Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle )/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — (6/20/19) A man re-arrested in the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old Houston boy as he walked home from school in 2016 remains jailed on a $500,000 bond following a court hearing.

Andre Jackson Jr. was not brought into the courtroom during Wednesday’s brief court hearing. He was later seen in the hallway outside the courtroom as he was taken away by deputies.

Jackson’s attorney, Jerome Godinich, declined to comment after the hearing.

Jackson was indicted Tuesday for murder in Josue (hoh-SWAY’) Flores’ death.

Prosecutors say newly tested DNA evidence implicated Jackson, but they have declined to discuss it.

Jackson had previously been charged with murder in the boy’s death. But prosecutors dropped the charge, citing insufficient evidence.

In a YouTube video last month, Jackson said he was not Josue’s killer.

