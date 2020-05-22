Man killed by his son during a Zoom call as others in meeting watched

Long Island, New York (CNN) (05/22/20)— A Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son during a Zoom video chat with several people Thursday, Suffolk County Police announced.

Dwight Powers was on the video call when his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him at about 12:04 P.M. in Amityville, police said.

Several members of the video chat called 911 after the incident, police added.

Scully-Powers, age 32, fled the scene and was arrested about an hour later and charged with murder in the second degree, police said in a statement.

He will be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he got from jumping out of a window, police said.

Authorities are not releasing further information about the incident at this time.

CNN has reached out to Zoom for comment.

