Man killed after opening fire outside cathedral

New York (NBC) (12/14/20)— A man who opened fire outside a New York City cathedral after Christmas carolers finished a concert Sunday was killed by police, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital after he fired outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in the Morningside Heights Section of Manhattan, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters.

Police found a bag belonging to the man that contained gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a Bible and tape. He was armed with two semi-automatic handguns, Shea said.

The cathedral’s annual Christmas caroling event, which was held on its front steps, was ending shortly before 4 p.m. when gunfire erupted, he said. It wasn’t clear how many times the man fired, but three officers returned 15 shots and struck him in the head, Shea said.

Shea said multiple witnesses heard the man say, “kill me.” A possible motive wasn’t immediately known.

Shea said there were no other reports of injuries. Additional details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.