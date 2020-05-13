Coronavirus Information

Man indicted on arson charges that destroyed an Islamic Center

Missouri (NBC) (05/13/20)— A Missouri man was indicted Tuesday on hate crime and arson charges after allegedly destroying an Islamic Center on the first day of Ramadan.

Nicholas J. Proffitt, age 42, allegedly targeted the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center on April 24 because of its “religious character,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

Nicholas J. Proffitt

None of the dozen or so people who were at the center were injured in the fire, but the property was declared a total loss, the Islamic Center of Greater St. Louis said.

A few families who lived there lost everything, the group said.

Damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a fire on April 24, 2020.

Cape Girardeau is roughly 120 miles south of St. Louis.

Proffitt was arrested April 30, court documents show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Additional details about the charges weren’t immediately available. A lawyer for Profitt did not respond to a request for comment.

