Man identified and charged in New Iberia armed robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Evandrick Abraham

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - (3/1/19) A man that was already facing numerous charges and is in jail has been also charged in connection with an armed robbery in New Iberia.

Police say that that on February 24, they responded to an armed robbery call in the Lombard Street area.

The victim told them that he was hit over the head with a gun.

Officers located Evandrick Abraham, who fit the description of the suspected robber.

Abraham ran from officers and was caught by police, before getting captured, he threw a book pack into a nearby tree line.

New Iberia police say they found the book pack which had about 10.6 ounces of suspected synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, among other objects.

Photo Credit: New Iberia Police Department

Abraham was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of schedule V controlled dangerous substance.

Police say after further investigation Abraham was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery case.

In addition to his other charges, he faces a charge of armed robbery.