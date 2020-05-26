Man confesses to killing woman after Tinder date

Utah (NBC) (05/26/20)— A Utah man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman hours after they went on their first date, via the meet-up app Tinder, in an “unprovoked” attack, authorities said Sunday.

The man, Ethan Hunsaker, age 24, has been cooperative with investigators in explaining how he killed the 25-year-old victim, according to police in Layton, Utah.

Ethan Hunsaker

The two met through Tinder and went on their date late Saturday at a bar before they went back to his home, about 25 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City, police said.

Hunsaker called 911 at about 3:19 A.M. and police found the woman, who had “sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso,” according to a police statement.

“Despite efforts to revive the victim, she was pronounced deceased on scene,” police wrote.

Her name was not immediately released.

“The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” according to the police statement.

Hunsaker was being held without bail at the Davis County Jail, booked on suspicion of murder.

